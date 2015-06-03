Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --Grant Marketing, Boston-based B2B marketing and branding agency recently cut the ribbon on its new, expanded office space at 75 Arlington Street, Suite 500. The move comes at a time of growth for this digitally-focused and forward-thinking marketing agency in both staff and clients, largely fueled by the evolution in B2B marketing from the old interruptive outbound marketing methodology to the more engaging and interactive strategy of inbound marketing. This direction has helped the company position itself as a leading, fully-integrated B2B marketing agency that offers a full spectrum of offline and online services from brand development and management, market research, creative design, and trade publication advertising to website design and development, content marketing, marketing automation, email marketing, social media, video production, and press releases.



For over 25 years, Grant Marketing has guided companies and organizations in B2B marketing, including industrial manufacturing, financial services, and non-profit organizations. Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing, said, "We built our firm on strong client-agency partnerships where our clients look to us as an extension of their marketing team. Our philosophy has always been to invest in resources, processes, technologies, and infrastructures that would not only help us deliver quality, integrated services to our clients, but also help them succeed in this ever-changing digital marketing landscape. The recent investment in office space is to allow for more interaction and flexibility, and a capacity to expand and embrace the data-driven, multi-touch B2B marketing culture into the future."



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated marketing communications agency serving the B2B market, which includes manufacturing, technology, medical device, finance, and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace. Grant Marketing is a member of the American Marketing Association; Business Marketing Association; and Small Business Association of New England.