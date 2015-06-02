Profits Run Releases New Step-by-Step Guide with Guaranteed Trading Tricks

Wixom, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2015 --Bill Poulos, renowned financial educator of Profits Run, recently released a new guide of guaranteed trading tricks that is helping traders across the globe in various markets win more and lose less. The report, titled "3 Little Trading Tricks to Winning More and Losing Less", is the latest step-by-step guide from Poulos that is written for almost anyone to use and is guaranteed to help them become more profitable in trading stocks, options, commodities, forex, exchange trade funds, and more.



Bill Poulos has been trading the markets for more than 40 years and has spent the last 15 years as a financial educator, teaching more than 50,000 students across the globe how to become better traders. His new guide is a compilation of three of the most powerful tricks, or tweaks, that he has learned throughout his experience in the field. These three macro changes are based on the 80/20 rule, which helps traders focus on the 20% of their activity that has the biggest impact on 80% of their results.



The guide covers more valuable information than most of the other trading education information on the market. It debunks many of the generally accepted practices in the industry that, too often, result in traders continually losing money, instead of teaching them how to handle losing trades.



In the condensed guide, Bill Poulos teaches traders principles, such as how to gaze at any chart and tell within seconds if it will be profitable or not, how to put the odds of success in favor every time a trade is placed, how to lock in profits on every trade, specific trade orders, and much more. This guide's objectives are to aid traders to trade more confidently, stop worrying about their trade success, have the peace of mind that they are playing by a good set of rules, and, ultimately, take home more profits.



For a limited time, Bill Poulos is offering access to this guide for anyone who is serious about improving his or her trade performance. However, only a limited amount of copies will be offered, with the first 100 people who obtain the guide also receiving a bonus copy of "The Safest Markets to Trade This Year".



For more information about this newly released guide, please visit: http://www.profitsrun.com/reports/3-trading/



About Profits Run

Founded in 2001 by Bill Poulos, Profits Run has become known as one of the leading resources for teaching students how to become safer, better, and smarter traders in any market. Over its nearly 15 years in business, Profits Run has helped tens of thousands of students across the globe learn how to maximize their trading profits and create a better life for themselves.



For more information or to access "3 Little Trading Tricks to Winning More and Losing Less," please visit http://www.profitsrun.com