Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --As spring draws to a close, Grant Marketing is pleased to announce the addition of Samantha Hunter as a summer marketing intern.



Sam is a junior communication major at Cornell University and is very excited about the opportunity to work for Grant Marketing. "After taking classes in visual communication and social influence at school, I discovered my passion for marketing. I'm happy to be given this amazing opportunity to work for such a great company and further my skills in the field I'm looking to pursue," said Sam. Grant Marketing is a HubSpot partner, and during her time at Grant Marketing's Boston office, Sam will become "Inbound Certified" through the HubSpot Academy, a certification in the core elements of inbound marketing methodologies. As well, Sam will complete research and write blog posts. Outside the office, Sam enjoys playing guitar and singing. As an artist on Electric Buffalo Records, a student-run record label at school, she writes her own songs and loves to perform for audiences any chance she gets.



President of Grant Marketing, Bob Grant, said of Sam's arrival, "We are very pleased to have Samantha join Grant Marketing. She comes with an excellent resume of accomplishments. We are confident that Sam will be an asset to Grant Marketing while she learns about the best practices of B2B marketing."



Grant Marketing offers fully-managed inbound marketing services, which include website design and development, SEO, marketing automation, email marketing, social media, mobile marketing, video production, content marketing, press releases, and reporting and analytics. Grant Marketing works largely in the industrial manufacturing sector, with clients in financial and non-profit organizations as well, and also specializes in branding and rebranding strategies.



