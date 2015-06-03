Zeigler Auto Group Acquires MINI Dealer in Orland Park

Orland Park, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --Zeigler Auto Group, a growing company that operates auto dealers across the country, has officially acquired a MINI Cooper dealership. The MINI of Orland Park franchise joins the BMW of Orland Park dealership located in Cook County, Illinois.



MINI has been offering more thrills than any other vehicle on the road since 1959. With its go-cart like handling, pump-passing fuel efficiency, head-turning design and industry-leading no-cost maintenance program, it puts on a performance every time it hits the road.



"We welcome the mini brand to the Zeigler Auto Group family and look forward to delivering our proven and exceptional sales and service experience to many clients throughout the greater Chicagoland area," said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Auto Group. "The mini brand is a natural fit at the Orland Park location, as it will be coupled with its parent brand, BMW. BMW added MINI to its portfolio in 1994 when it purchased the brand from Rover."



"We are very excited to have the mini brand in Orland Park," said Bill O'Hara, general manager. "MINIs are affordable and exude one-of-a-kind fun. We have achieved a 40 percent increase in BMW sales since acquiring the dealership in July 2013, and expect an even greater level of sales success for the MINI brand in the future."



About Zeigler Auto Group

It is the latest acquisition for the Zeigler Auto Group, which operates more than 20 auto dealers throughout Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and New York. Founded in 1975, the company ranks among the top 1 percent of automotive dealers in United States, and has earned recognition for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Recently, the Zeigler Auto Group was named one of the 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Illinois and Michigan.



The new location is at 11030 W. 159th St. in Orland Park. To learn more about the broad selection of new and certified pre-owned MINI vehicles available, visit http://www.miniorlandpark.com