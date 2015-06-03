Country Legend COLLIN RAYE Stars in BRANSON'S Hot New "HITS Show"

Branson, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --COLLIN RAYE delivers one of the finest True Country Music concerts of our generation as he headlines the SUMMER VARIETY FAMILY FUN "HITS" SHOW at the ANDY WILLIAMS MOON RIVER THEATRE in Branson, MO performing the much requested #1 HITS that made him famous in main line country music. Collin's Branson show includes Love Ballads, Inspiration, a moving tribute to the songs of Glen Campbell called "STILL ON THE LINE" as well as a giant helping of his own classic "get down, kickin' country fun" tunes ~ many of which he personally penned. His solo debut album "All I Can Be" was the first of four albums to reach Platinum certification in the USA for sales of one million copies each. To date Raye has enjoyed 16 #1 hits and has 24 Top Ten Hits to his credit.



Collin grew up in a musical family in Arkansas with his Mother Lois's being a successful musician, serving as an opening act for several recording artists including Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. Collin and his brother, Scott. also performed as back up harmony in those days. This led to the brothers' forming a country rock band which eventually signed with Mercury Records.



Collin's Branson HITS show includes "That's My Story," "Little Rock," and "Love Me" along with many of his hot country hits. Raye is also known for dealing with social issues in his writings. He is passionate and persistent in his efforts to help in recoveries of those who suffer from alcoholism, child abuse and many other children's causes through his music.



Collin expressed enthusiasm about performing in Branson:



"I am so excited to be in Branson this summer! A great destination of fun and entertainment for American fam¬ilies. Our show at the Moon River Theatre will be like nothing my fans have seen before. A variety of music, in a place where God and country still rule the day."



Jimmy Osmond, Andy Williams Moon River Theatre Owner, shared:



"I'm so thrilled that Collin is playing our Theatre in Branson. I've been a fan and a friend of Collin for some time, and I know it will be great for his fans to treat their families to the award winning HITS of his great Variety Show ~ along with the hilarious comedy of Two Time Comedy Magician of the Year Chipper Lowell."



About the Andy Williams Theatre

Andy Williams personally designed and helped to create the Moon River Theatre. He visited Branson and later planned to return to build a $12 million state of the art theatre he eventually named the Andy Williams Moon River Theatre. Moon River opened its doors on May 1, 1992. Andy had become the first non-country performer to open a theatre in Branson. And thanks to his ground breaking decision, other non-country performers and theme shows began to move in to the tiny town that would soon be known as the live music capital of the world.



