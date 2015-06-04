4PSA Celebrates 9 Years of Cloud Communications

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2015 --4PSA has announced today the release of VoipNow 3.6 and marks the 9th anniversary of the cloud communications platform.



VoipNow was released in 2006 with the vision that software can do a much better job for business communications than any proprietary hardware device. VoipNow started by replacing the PBX used by companies with an Internet-based communication system that reduced telephony cost, could be accessed from anywhere and on any device, and was able to grow along with the business needs. Over the years, VoipNow has evolved into a fully-featured Unified Communications platform that keeps improving the way businesses communicate.



Nine years later, over 250k businesses rely on VoipNow to communicate internally and with their customers. And they do it quite extensively, as several hundred million minutes of voice calls are handled by VoipNow systems across the globe every month. "We are extremely proud of our partners that made everything possible. The fact that VoipNow is being offered in hundreds of different scenarios like private mobility, hosted PBX, banking, hotels, call center, wholesale, and as a communication enabler for apps is the result of our partners' work in more than 50 countries," said Elena Carstoiu, 4PSA's co-founder and COO. "Every time we meet face-to-face with partners, like we have this week at the 4PSA Partners Meetup in Madrid, we are impressed by the value that service providers create for their customers," Ms. Carstoiu added.



VoipNow 3.6 is the first result of a new product management policy that accelerates the release cycle and simplifies the upgrade procedures. It comes with over 60 improvements and bug fixes that include better support for third-party applications, simplified call parking management, and new GitHub based repositories for API code examples and libraries.



VoipNow has received numerous industry awards and distinctions: the Product of the Year Award granted by INTERNET TELEPHONY for five times in a row, the 2014 Excellence Award presented by Unified Communications Magazine, the Top 3 Call Center Software Solutions in 2014 nomination given by MyVoipProvider.



VoipNow is available as software download, as well as VoipNow Cloud OnDemand, the private cloud solution for service providers who want to make a rapid start in cloud communications.



About 4PSA

4PSA accelerates communication and team collaboration. For 10+ years, we have been engineering technology that enables service providers to deliver cloud services to SMBs and large organizations - automation, enterprise PBX, voice, video, instant messaging, and mobility. We care for more than 10,000 brilliant partners who help businesses around the world take control of their communication channels.



VoipNow is the most technically advanced Unified Communications platform for service providers. It comes with rapid set-up and deployment, a comprehensive set of features, integrated charging and billing engine, and competitive pay-as-you-grow pricing - even when deployed on partner premises. VoipNow Mobile, its mobile client, replaces desktop phones and brings manageable and secure BYOD.



Hubgets increases team fusion and customer satisfaction. It provides business communication channels that reduce collaboration overhead and increase company productivity. We simplify finding and sharing knowledge while limiting interruptions and empowering collaboration.



For more information, please visit www.4PSA.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/4PSA