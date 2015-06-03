Subaru of Champaign Sponsors Upcoming Humane Society Event

Savoy, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --Subaru of Champaign County, a local auto dealer offering a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles, is co-sponsoring the upcoming IL MUTTathon event to help raise money for the shelter and care of homeless animals.



The event, which will take place June 6 at Centennial Park in Champaign, will include a variety of fun activities for pet owners and people who wish to help countless animals throughout the local community. The Champaign County Humane Society has organized the event, with the proceeds supporting the organization's efforts to promote animal welfare and provide quality shelter, medical and adoption services for animals.



"It is an honor to take part in this great event that will raise much-needed funds for a very important cause," said Gary Patrick, general manager of Subaru of Champaign County. "We have a number of people on our team who are true animal lovers, and so this event and the work of the Champaign County Humane Society means a lot to us. We look forward assisting this outstanding organization with its fundraising efforts as it aims to continue and expand its work in our community."



The IL MUTTathon will feature hundreds of dog owners walking their pets through a course, led by the event's top fundraiser. There will also be a shelter dog demonstration, where CCHS staff members will showcase the animals currently up for adoption. Other activities include paw print painting, a dog agility course, dog play areas, "puppy pedicures" and an "Ask the Vet" station, where owners may speak with shelter veterinarian Dr. Bob Weedon.



Subaru of Champaign County sponsors numerous area events and efforts throughout the year as part of its goal to be a positive member of the local business community. The dealer has made a name for itself for its hassle-free approach to automotive sales, focusing its efforts on giving customers the information they need to make a good decision related to their next vehicle purchase. In addition, the auto dealer offers finance services, car repair and a comprehensive parts department.



"As a local business, we consider ourselves part of the Champaign and Savoy community, and we try to do our part to make our community an even better place to live and work," said Patrick. "Events like the IL MUTTathon help make that happen."



Subaru of Champaign is located at 1402 N. Dunlap Ave. in Savoy.



For more information and to browse the auto dealer's wide selection of new and used vehicles, visit http://www.subaruofchampaigncounty.com