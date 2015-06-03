Sumy, UA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --Charles Jaja, the founder of Charles Jaja Watches, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce his new collection to the public. This campaign has a funding goal of $15,000, which is being raised to bring the company's first affordable luxury watch, "BOJURIA" to market. This collection was inspired by the exuberant prices of luxury watches on the market today. Jaja believes that a beautiful luxury watch should be affordable for everyone. After all, as Jaja states, "A watch is not only a piece to tell the time, it is a symbol of self-love, awareness of changing times and the very epitome of style."



The BOJURIA collection by Charles Jaja is very affordable and comes in 3 styles: rose gold, black and silver. All three watches are stainless steel, with crocodile leather straps and butterfly buckles. BOJURIA comes with a 2 year warranty because Jaja proudly stands behind the craftsmanship of this watch. This collection is water resistant up to 5ATM, and features Japanese VJ55 Quartz movement. A nice watch is often a status statement, but most luxury watches are unaffordable to the average consumer. However, Jaja offers quality luxury watches at a very reasonable price. "At Charles Jaja watches, we not only blend our unique style with modern changes, but we offer a sense of pride to whoever wears them. And all these at the most affordable price surprisingly."



The Charles Jaja team has been hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for BOJURIA, and they are ready to begin the next phase in development which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. After the campaign ends, the team plans to launch the manufacturing phases and will carefully source, test, and research the materials and production of the watch in order to produce the highest quality watch possible. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a thank you perk that allows a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to the opportunity to pre-order a single watch or the entire BOJURIA collection at a substantial savings of 50% off the regular retail price. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About Charles Jaja Watches

Charles Jaja Watches was founded by Charles Jaja, and consists of a very diverse team of product designers. Each member of the team has extensive experience and skillsets within the field of design and manufacturing. They have worked very hard to bring the BOJURIA luxury watch collection to life.



To contact via email write to Charles Jaja at: jajabikari@yahoo.com