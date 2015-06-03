Carpenter Bus Expands Its Operations - New Facility Near Waco, Texas

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --Carpenter Bus Sales announces the launch of a brand new full service Bus Dealership located in the town of Elm Mott, TX, between Dallas and Waco. With its expansion into Texas, Carpenter Bus Sales is making a substantial investment into the local economy, eventually adding over twenty employees including a bus sales team, mechanics, and several administrative positions.



"Carpenter Bus Sales has chosen the great state of Texas to make the most ambitious investment in our long and storied history as a company," says Henry Headden, President and CEO of Carpenter Bus Sales. "We have sold hundreds of buses to customers in Texas and now look forward to offering a full service facility to help keep those buses on the road for years to come."



With over 60 years of experience in the bus industry, Carpenter Bus Sales has established itself as the industry leader is sales, service, and bus rentals. In October of 2013, the company also launched an online bus parts store http://carpenterbusparts.com. In just under two years of existence, this e-commerce store has become an industry leader in supplying replacement parts for the Starcraft, Ameritrans, and Glaval buses that Carpenter sells as well as parts for El Dorado, Turtle Top, Elkart Coach and many others.



Headden says, "We could not be more excited about the team we have hired to lead our expansion into Texas. All of our employees are committed to our customers and look forward to serving their fellow Texans."



About Carpenter Bus Sales

Carpenter Bus Sales is a major provider of new and used buses for churches, shuttle service companies, schools, day care centers, limo companies, senior care centers and many other industries. Established in 1953, Carpenter Bus Sales has a long-standing tradition of providing transportation solutions to customers all across the United States and around the world. Carpenter Bus Sales is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, with another full service facility in Texas. Carpenter Bus Sales is one of the largest stocking shuttle bus dealers in the country, with over 200 new and used buses for sale in their inventory.