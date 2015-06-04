Athens, Greece -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2015 --528Hertz, a brand new high-quality audio technology company in Greece, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce their newest product to the public. This campaign has a funding goal of $20,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring the company's MiniMe wooden boom box to market. MiniMe is more than just a music streaming boom box, it is actually a multi-function audio sensation. It is made from high-quality wood and features a functional happy face on the front which gives it a very distinctive personality. The team describes their creation, "MiniMe is a portable high-end boom box totally sustainable, wireless and funky, but with character. It is designed and built to last for many years with all the modern functionalities in mind but with high aesthetics as well." The team is so proud of the high-quality craftsmanship of their MiniMe that it comes with a lifetime guarantee.



The small size of MiniMe, as well as the fact that it has an 8 hour battery life, makes it highly portable and convenient to take everywhere. However, while it may be small and lightweight, MiniMe proves the saying "great things come in small packages" to be very accurate. As the creators state, "It may seem small but the sound it produces is powerful. It is like having two full-range HiFi speakers in one! What you'll get, modestly speaking, is even better than what you see!" MiniMe has a Bluetooth function that enables users to stream directly from their smart device, as well as Wi-Fi capability which can be used to stream movies, music, games, etc. directly from the television. The MiniMe boom box comes in 6 different wood types and colors: mahogany, maple, oak, walnut, wenge, and rosewood. The face of MiniMe is also highly customizable.



A user can select the eye graphics, led lights, custom volume knobs and more in order to fully personalize their very own MiniMe.



The 528hertz team have been very hard at work for the last 2 years creating a product that they are extremely proud of. They now have a fully functioning prototype and are ready to begin the next phases in production which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a 'Thank You" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to several unique merchandise items, and the opportunity to pre-order the various versions of MiniMe at a substantial savings off of the regular retail price.



About 528Hertz Electronics

528Hertz is a brand new audio technology company that is based in Greece and comprised of a talented team of individuals. They design and produce high-end audio products, while guaranteeing top-notch design, and high-quality for everything they take to market. MiniMe is their newest and most innovative audio creation.



