Web Entrepreneur Launches PillowsAndComfortGalore.com, a Website Featuring Pillows and Personal Comfort Items

Clarksville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --Jean Bragg is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.PillowsAndComfortGalore.com. The website offers a broad range of items to make all kinds of people more comfortable. The site offers pillows, bedding, personal support pillows, and ostomy supplies and accessories to help those who deal with a chronic condition live more comfortably. Bragg was inspired to start her website because of her own experiences with discomfort. After experiencing many injuries to her back and neck, it had been extremely challenging for her to find a pillow that could provide her relief and keep her comfortable. She decided to build her website to include products that could help all kinds of individual people experience a superior level of comfort.



There are many high quality bedding and personal comfort products featured within the merchandise of PillowsAndComfortGalore.com. The website offers products including cervical roll pillows, down alternative pillows, full bed in a bag sets, orthopedic pillows, pillow sets, toddler bedding, and much more. She eventually plans to add bed toppers that people can use to make their mattresses more comfortable for them to sleep on. She is also providing personal comfort products such as lotions, skin cleansers, and health wraps that people can use to be more comfortable during the day.



In the future, Bragg plans to add products for people with Crohn's disease and others who live with ostomy bags to the products offered on PillowsAndComfortGalore.com. Her daughter struggles with Crohn's disease so it is important to her to raise awareness about this disease. She knows how important having ostomy bag covers and intimate items for people with ostomy bags can be to an individual since these can help them live more comfortable lives. By continuing to add these different products, she is hoping to make it so that many different kinds of people can be comfortable throughout their day to day activities.



To complement her main website, Bragg is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourComfortNeeds.com



The blog will cover topics related to providing yourself with a greater sense of comfort. Bragg will be writing about why having the right pillow is good for your health, many ways to dress a bed to make it look nice, individualized pillows designed for your own health, and how those with Crohn's disease or IBD can use different products to live lives where they feel more comfortable. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with information that can help them choose the right products to use in their homes.



