Progress Paint to Replace Multiple Software Systems with Single ERP Solution

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2006 -- Progress Paint Manufacturing Company, Inc., maker of Gray Seal and Kurfees Paint, has chosen the DEACOM accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software system to streamline its business processes. The DEACOM ERP system will replace a combination of Windows-based Batchmaster and an AS400-based accounting software.



Progress Paint needed Material Requirements Planning (MRP), flexible order entry, integrated inventory control, and efficient environmental reporting to help maximize its productivity and profitability. DEACOM ERP software was selected based on its ability to manage all of these functions with a single, integrated system.



“With our former software, we were extremely limited in our ability to report on various management areas,” explains Lance Gilbert, CFO of Progress Paint. “The simplicity of the DEACOM system will give us the power to manage our business more effectively.”



Progress Paint is scheduled to complete implementation in the summer of 2006.



To learn more about the DEACOM integrated accounting & ERP software system



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

