Weatherby Energy Acquires 8261 Acres - Chilocco Field

Seguin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --Weatherby Energy today announced the acquisition of 8261 acres of oil and gas leases on the Chilocco Indian School Field, Kay County, Oklahoma. The Chilocco Field is a Cherokee Nation land that has largely been unexplored due its previously sensitive function as a Native American Indian boarding school grounds. The limited portions of the field that have been explored demonstrate a number of prolific formations, including Red Fork, Cleveland, and Miss Chat. These formations have cumulatively produced several million barrels of oil in the immediately adjacent fields to the East and West of the prospect area.



Richard Gouin Weatherby Energy CEO states, " We are pleased to announce the acquisition of the Chilocco field, as we continue to grow our reserves in the mid- continent United States, we expect excellent results from our return on investment. The field holds accumulated reserves that we will produce and take to market by the fourth quarter of this year." " Going forward, we have long term program plans to explore and produce from all of the five producing horizons the field has to offer."



For more information on this and other activities of the Company, see the Weatherby Energy website at http://www.weatherbyenergy.com



About Weatherby Energy

The Gouin family has been operating for three generations to apply state-of-the-art petroleum and natural gas exploration and extraction technology to the development of onshore oil and natural gas projects. Weatherby operates primarily in Oklahoma and Texas.



This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect Weatherby Energy, LLC, and matters concerning the business, operations, strategy, and financial performance of Weatherby. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including that the estimates and projections regarding the properties are realized. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Unless otherwise stated, all forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Weatherby does not undertake any obligation to update such statements except as required by law.