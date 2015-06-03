June Is Men's Health Month: Urgent Care at Sunset Walk-in Healthcare Is Onboard

West Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --The state of health of men in America is in crisis. Considering the advancement in medicine, technological improvement in health screening and the level of preventive care coverage in the past few years this should not be the case.



Men have shorter life spans than women and face higher mortality rates than women for 9 of the 10 leading causes of deaths and are the victims of over 92% of workplace deaths each year. In 1920, women lived on average one year longer than men. Today, men, on average, die almost five years earlier than women. Yet, women are 100% more likely to visit the doctor for annual examinations and preventive services than men. By the age of 100, women outnumber men eight to one. Basically, on average, 'American men live sicker and die younger than American women' states Dr. David Gremillion of Men's Health Network.



It is conjectured that poor health education, lack of awareness and culturally induced behaviors are the cause of the steadily deteriorating health of men in America. Of the factors quoted for this rather silent national health crisis, the culturally induced behaviors in men may be one of the most important of those cited according to John Foster, MD, [aka Dr. John] of Sunset Walk-In Healthcare and Occupational Medicine Clinic. "I believe that health education is ample around the primary health risks, however, men seem to think they don't have to act on that information until they have some chronic sign or symptom that just won't go away. Unfortunately, at that point, disease is underway and it takes more to get it under control. So, the old adage, an ounce of prevention equals a pound of cure hits the target" says Dr. John "Through my urgent care practice I strive to keep my patients informed and advised on any relevant screening they may need based on my evaluation, even if they are visiting me for something unrelated. In this way, men are better equipped to make informed decisions about screening and testing available to them. We move from talking about it to taking action on it."



The best advice we can give men is to get their annual physical examination, talk to their doctor, visit the urgent care and take preventative steps advised to maintain a strong and healthy life.



For more information visit: Men's Health Month



About Sunset Walk-In Healthcare and Occupational Medicine Clinic

Sunset Walk-In Healthcare and Occupational Medicine Clinic located at 9201 Sunset Blvd., Suite M-155, West Hollywood is the leader of urgent care and occupational medicine services on the Sunset Strip. Located in the beautiful Sunset Medical Tower Building on the famous Sunset Blvd, Sunset Walk-In Healthcare and Occupational Medicine Clinic provides VIP Medical Treatment for West Hollywood, Hollywood and Beverly Hills communities.