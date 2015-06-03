Champion Oil to Participate at 2015 Shanghai Auto Salon

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2015 --The SEMA China Business Development Conference allow participants to gain insight into the growing specialty market for the 1.4 billion Chinese consumers. Through networking opportunities with retailers and wholesalers in Shanghai, participants will learn what products sell, what products are in demand, and for which applications. Champion will be displaying at the large China International Auto Salon (CAS) featuring chemicals, lubricants, additives and motor oils.



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) founded in 1963, represents the $30 billion specialty automotive industry of over 6,500 member-companies. It is the authoritative source for research, data, trends and market growth information for the specialty auto parts industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger, diesel, racing and recreational vehicles.



About Champion Oil

Champion Oil is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 58 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693.



