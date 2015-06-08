Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2015 --Grant Marketing, a Boston-based industrial branding and marketing agency, recently wrapped up a brand development project with Machine Incorporated, a Stoughton-based precision machining company. The marketing agency was hired to create the new brand identity, including positioning statements, logo, and website design for the newly acquired division of Machine Inc.—Oplite Technologies—an aviation-quality precision lighting manufacturer of interior LED lights. The messaging elements of the rebranding efforts were spearheaded by Inbound Marketing Manager at Grant Marketing, Cam Mirisola-Bynum.



Using its proprietary Brand Focus 2020™ approach, Grant Marketing developed the core brand messaging gleaned through a thorough brand audit, which included research from internal and external stakeholder interviews. Grant Penny, Art Director of Grant Marketing, designed Oplite's new website and logo. Graphically, the new logo depicts the colors of Oplite's LED lights (green, white, blue, and red) in the form of pointed rays emanating from the letter "E" in Oplite. Keeping with the strategic direction given by the client, the new website is bright, informative, and easy to navigate. The cockpit image on the home-page slider illuminates in the four LED light colors, offering a more interactive user-experience.



Mirisola-Bynum commented, "Our job is to communicate the uniqueness of the industrial brand in the form of strong messaging, logo design, and brand presentation that creates a clear and relevant connection for both the client and its customers. Given the broad reach of LED lighting products, we strongly believe that the new brand identity will help our client penetrate new markets beyond its established base of airline manufacturers and experimental aircraft customers."



Grant Marketing specializes in giving brand makeovers to a wide range of industrial and manufacturing companies located throughout New England. It helps companies to rebrand just about everything, from company and product names, messaging and visuals, to the redesign of websites and marketing collateral. For more information on Grant Marketing and its branding services, visit Grant Marketing's Brand Strategy page online at www.grantmarketing.com.



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated marketing communications agency serving the B2B market, which includes manufacturing, technology, medical device, finance, and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace. Grant Marketing is a member of the American Marketing Association; Business Marketing Association; and Small Business Association of New England.