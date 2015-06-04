Bill Beazley Homes Announces Last Four Homes at the Summit at Horse Creek

Graniteville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2015 --Bill Beazley Homes announced this week that there will be no new phases at The Summit at Horse Creek. The neighborhood's final four homes will close out the community, making this the last opportunity for homebuyers to purchase a new home in the Graniteville community. Bill Beazley Homes assures their readers on their blog that, "these homes won't last long."



The city of Graniteville, located just five miles west of Aiken, provides residents with everything they need and more. Aside from a quick commute to the city, Graniteville offers a quiet retreat from the hustle and bustle as well as access to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. "The fact that there are only four homes left in this sprawling community is a testament to how sought after the area is," says Bill Beazley Homes.



The Summit at Horse Creek boasts great schools, great amenities, and a great central location. The four homes available range in size and price, giving homebuyers a range of options. Bill Beazley Homes highlights the four available homes on their blog.



Homebuyers looking for a ranch style home may be interested in the 2,168 square foot floor plan, selling for $198,900. This beautiful brick home features 3 bedrooms, a bonus room, and 2.5 bathrooms. There are also a few added features such as a MP3/iPod/iPad docking station with 2 ceiling speakers, a breakfast area, and a covered back porch.



Those looking for something a bit larger may want to visit the 3,652 square foot Westhaven 8 floor plan, selling for $260,900. This 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is spacious and open and, "the carefully crafted design elements will leave you in awe," says Bill Beazley Homes.



To see a full description of each home, read the complete blog post: http://www.billbeazleyhomes.com/last-four-homes-at-the-summit-at-horse-creek/.



At The Summit at Horse Creek, residents enjoy the comforts of high energy efficiency standards, few repairs, and less maintenance. The site is open every day of the week. Sunday and Monday from 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm or Tuesday-Saturday from 11:00 am-6:00 pm.



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes has been building homes in the Augusta, Georgia area for over 40 years. They offer superior homes for sale in Augusta, GA and Aiken SC, and they have an excellent reputation for superior craftsmanship. Their professional home builders are committed to customer satisfaction and constantly improving the process of home building. With an excellent warranty program, decades of experience, and customer service that cannot be matched, Bill Beazley Homes is the homebuilder of choice in Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina. For more information on new homes please contact Bill Beazley Homes at 706-863-4888 or email at info@billbeazleyhomes.com.



They also make regular updates to their Facebook here.