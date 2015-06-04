Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS Helps Home Buyers in a Competitive Housing Market

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2015 --Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® announced this week on their blog that, "pending sales have been increasing for three consecutive months," and that the trend will likely continue. This has some significant implications for potential home buyers. "Demand for homes is stronger and the activity is driven mainly by long-term homeowners," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®.



While the housing demand is driven by an increase in job opportunities and economic growth, it also means that the housing market is hot. When demand is high, housing bids become more competitive which means home buyers need to go the extra mile to secure the home they want.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® helps their readers by giving them a few competitive strategies to make a bid stand out from the crowd.



Writing a cover letter appeals to to the seller's emotions. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® suggests adding a family photo and explaining how owning the home will impact the family.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® also suggests homebuyers have their finances in order, get pre-approved for a mortgage in advance, and pay the seller's closing fees. "The seller's costs aren't much, but covering the expense does make the seller feel really good," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®.



Another downside to a competitive housing market is that inventory in some areas can fail to keep up with demand. That is not the case in the Augusta metro area according to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. In their blog, they highlight the neighborhoods that offer available homes. These new home communities offer a variety of floor plans with prices ranging from $157,500 to $319,900.



Whether a home buyer is looking for a family-friendly community in a central location or an estate style community with a resort style swimming pool, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® has the home for them. Potential home buyers in the Aiken, SC and Augusta, GA area can visit Summerlin, Woodlief, Gregg's Mill, Cornerstone, and The Retreat at Storm Branch for available homes that are both stunning and affordable.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® also offers new homes at Bergen Place West, Creek Bend, Hayne's Station, High Grove, Manchester at Diamond Lakes, Southampton, The Summit at Horse Creek, and Willow Oak Village.



To read the full article, please visit: http://www.bhhsbeazleyrealtors.com/blog/housing-demand-is-up-pending-sales-increase-for-3-consecutive-months/



