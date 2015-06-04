PUB HTML5 Brochure Maker Is Available for Building Business Brand Awareness

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2015 --The leading development team of PUB HTML5 has added a brochure maker to their digital publishing technology, in order to help enhance business brand awareness through daily document share. Businesses can now customize corporate brochures, posters, monthly/annual reports, and even product catalogs into a page-flipping-style brochure. Businesses can use their own creativity to create a brochure with customized content, including brand logos, homepage URLs, business profiles, background images, and more. CTO Jason Chen is excited for the release of this new platform; "Our custom brochure maker will help take businesses to the next level, reaching further into new demographics with better formats, layouts, and digital imaging. All of this can be done by the business or with the help of our development team."



With this new software, a simple PDF can be converted into an online brochure for PC, Mac, iOS and Android. This means mobile and desktop-friendly catalogs. With paper formats becoming a thing of the past, it is necessary to reach out to audiences electronically, and with the Brochure Maker software, creating a mobile app is simple. The new version of Digital Brochure Maker provides global digital publishers a new solution for publishing e-catalogs to mobile-friendly HTML5 format. All that is necessary is a static PDF, word document, or PPT file. Once the file is placed into the PUB HTML5 brochure maker, it is converted into an attractive, interactive flip-book. Users can also embed photos, movies, shapes, and more in to a digital catalog, for a more entertaining experience for the consumer.



With an account on PUB HTML5 users can easily share their projects with "one-click sharing", available on most social media networks. With an enjoyable viewing experience, zooming options, supreme graphics, sounds, and even music, the Digital Brochure Maker makes paper brochures a thing of the past.



To learn more about the HTML5 brochure maker and have a free try, visit http://pubhtml5.com/digital-brochures-maker.