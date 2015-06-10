Page Flip Software by PUB HTML5 Now Brings Incredible E-Book Experience on iPad

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2015 --PUB HTML5 and Jason Chen, Chief Technology Officer of PUB HTML5, are pleased to announce the release of new HTML5 page flip software. The expansive page flip software is designed to maximize the storage space available on iPad storage space, since the e-books are maintained online. The page flip books allow those with iPads and other mobile tablets to access reading material without the need to carry heavy bound books.



According to spokesman Jason Chen, CTO of PUB HTML5, "PUB HTML5 highlights our new page flip software to online publishing houses that are aimed at the mobile content market. Publishers can upload unlimited e-books onto PUB HTML5 platform and then convert them to page flip animations."



iPad users are able to freely access the online page flip books. Readers can enjoy amazing HTML5 animations and rich multimedia on iPad. The page flip e-book experience is unique. The high-quality page flip software allows one to use a much greater range of motion, obtaining much better, visually natural effects.



The PUB HTML5 platform can be accessed by almost any mobile device. Users can read e-books using iPhone and iPad as well as Android phones and tablets. The page flip feature can be viewed online or offline, anywhere and anytime.



The software is easy to customize and make it part of the marketing materials. The page flipping book can be created easily by using a range of pre-designed templates. The templates can be adjusted using custom logos, backgrounds, buttons, colors and other features. There are more than eighty pre-designed options from which to choose.



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 software provides users easy-to-use and free tools for all digital publishing needs. Their software will range from PDF to an HTML5 Flipbook converter over to Digital Publishing Solutions and much more. Their utilities will offer consumers solutions for MAC, PC, iPhone Digital Publishing, iPad, and so much more. All their software possesses a user-friendly interface, is safe to use and easy to install.



Contact Information:

Contact Person: Jason Chen, Chief Technology Officer

Company: PUB HTML5

Email: pr@pubhtml5.com

Website: http://pubhtml5.com/page-flip-software