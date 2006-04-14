2006 Mother's Day: Make It a Tribute to the Hardest-Working Member of the Family - Mom!

Niles, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2006 -- Don't forget, 2006 Mother's Day is fast approaching! Mothers everywhere devote themselves tirelessly to their families, jobs, and communities, and Mother's Day offers a wonderful opportunity to pamper these terrific women.



But the Mother's Day gift shopper is confronted with an annual dilemma: "Where do I find that perfect gift for Mom, the one thing that will really let her know how much I appreciate all she does?" Of course, there are the traditional presents - flowers, candy, cards. But to honor Mom with a gift as unique as she is, the experts at Collectibles Today suggest the following no-fail 2006 Mother's Day gift approach:



1. Shop for the perfect Mother's Day gift online. Collectibles Today offers an incredible selection of http://mothersday.collectiblestoday.com/ct/store/mom?src=momday1 [Mother's Day gift ideas] - from limited-edition collectibles to jewelry to home decor - thoughtfully handpicked to make your decision quick and easy.



2. Ask yourself, who is Mom when she's not "Mom"? What are her personal interests? Does she love fashion, music boxes, Thomas Kinkade art, decorating for the holidays? Is she a film buff? A secret NASCAR® fan? Collectibles Today offers a range of specialized shops where you can focus on Mom's favorites, as well as an easy-to-use search tool. Selecting just the right http://mothersday.collectiblestoday.com/ct/store/mom?src=momday1 [gift for Mom] lets her know you do pay attention to her as a person!



3. Reaffirm your unique relationship. For example, at Collectibles Today shoppers can choose from a wide selection of http://mothersday.collectiblestoday.com/ct/store/mom?src=momday1 [gifts for mother from daughter], each a perfect memento of your time together. What a great way to let Mom know that her love and support is at the core of all you've achieved in life!



4. Personalize it. At Collectibles Today, you can create a http://www.collectiblestoday.com/ct/ndca/personalized+gifts?src=momday1 [personalized gift for Mom] that she'll treasure forever. Order a gleaming personalized pendant necklace that's custom made just for her, sparkling with her children's birthstones as well as her own. Simply beautiful and one of a kind!



This year, let Collectibles Today help you discover how easy it is to make the Mother's Day gifts you choose really special, really unique, really perfect - just like Mom!



Collectibles Today is the premier Internet shopping site for unique, quality collectibles and giftware from the finest companies worldwide, offering Collecting Expertise, Excellence and Excitement for collectors as they pursue their passion for collecting. Collectibles Today is the online retail channel of The Bradford Exchange and its affiliated companies, the leading international provider of fine limited-edition collectibles.





