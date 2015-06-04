Join Gilles Asselin as He Discusses Building Unity Consciousness with Brother Altair on VoiceAmerica7thwave.com

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2015 --During episodes 22, 23 & 24 of radio talk show "Nurturing the Spiritual Spelunker in All of Us," host and spiritual teacher Gilles Asselin will be conversing with spiritual teacher, healer and mystic Brother Altair.



"Don't ask me my name, ask me what I have given back in the Name of Love, don't ask me my age, ask me the depth of my experience, don't ask me what I've done, ask me how I've come to understand myself. Wisdom is to be found not in adding on and piling up what I've done but in letting go and surrendering all that I have so that life can fill up my empty cup with the riches of this existence."



Altair is, in one sense, a Spiritual teacher, healer and mystic, teaching the Way of Love and Light, Harmony and Unity. In another, the least amongst us, he is a tiny lily blooming in a freshly plowed field. This is a dialogue we are having together, you, I and everyone who is listening. A dialogue with Our Shared Heart, Our True Self, as we speak. Right now we are experiencing this together. There is no Gilles Asselin or Stephen Skelton and there is no other. There is just a shared consciousness, a shared heart which enlightens, delights and fills us with Love. So this sharing we are doing together, on this show, is about us and our Beingness.



Altair has worked in communities around the world with Christians, Buddhists, Hindus, Yogis, Tibetans, Starseeds and indigenous cultures helping bring a deeper understanding of the Shared Heart and the True Self by enhancing and empowering the already existing energies within those traditions, religions and belief systems.



Altair's best-selling book, 'Your New Future,' laid out the path of an eco-future which linked health, wealth and wisdom to an understanding of Unity Consciousness. Altair has written over a dozen books on many subjects for both adults and children and has taught in the USA and Canada, Asia, Europe and Australasia. He has appeared on media in many countries and founded a charity devoted to the creative arts. He worked with the Therese Schroeder-Sheker Foundations and the Chalice of the Repose for Death and Dying using healing music and prayer to assist souls in their last hours on this earth plane. He has been blessed by many miracles which he shares in his stories; they have been featured on media in various countries.



Altair has facilitated transformation in large communities in Australia, America and Canada. "Seek refuge in Krishna, the Buddha, the Christ Within. There is Our Salvation."



Nurturing the Spiritual Spelunker in All of Us with Gilles Asselin broadcasts live every Thursday at 3 PM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica 7th Wave Channel. Archives of Nurturing the Spiritual Spelunker in All of Us can be found at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2415/nurturing-the-spiritual-spelunker-in-all-of-us



Gilles Asselin, a spiritual teacher originally from France, uses the metaphor of the Spiritual Spelunker to discuss various human matters (such as thoughts, mind, faith, emotions, our self-imposed limitations, or the Dark Night of the soul) in his weekly radio show. After a brief career in accounting and finance in France and Africa, he moved to the U.S. where he eventually became a cross-cultural trainer. The awareness that he gained over the years in his spiritual practice led him to full-time dedication to the path and nurtured in him the desire to inspire and support his fellow Brothers and Sisters on their journey within.



His blog can be accessed at: http://nurturingthegiftofseeking.org/



