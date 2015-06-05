Star Service Unlimited, LLC Launches Website Offering Nonlethal Self-Defense and Personal Safety Products

Waterbury, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2015 --Terri Smolley is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.StarServiceUnlimited.com. The website features a broad selection of self-defense and personal safety products including full security systems, stun guns, hidden cameras, pepper spray, kubotans, personal alarms, mace, diversion safes, and much more. Smolley was inspired to start her website by her understanding of current society. Since safety is so important to many people today, she wanted to offer products that customers could use to keep themselves and their possessions safe.



There are many excellent personal safety and security products offered within the categories of StarServiceUnlimited.com. The website carries products including Stun Master stun guns, mace tear gas, kubotans, pepper spray, driveway alarms, personal security alarms, portable motion detector alarms, wireless home security alarms, cell phone stun guns, night vision security cameras, and much more. In the future, Smolley will be adding tasers and other new items as technology changes. She will also be adding to her selection of pepper spray and diversion safes.



Providing superior customer service and a secure website is very important to Smolley regarding StarServiceUnlimited.com. The website uses industry standard encryption technology to process all orders so that all personal information remains secure. Whenever a person purchases a product from the website they are given a 90 day trial period. If at the end of this period they aren't completely satisfied with the product that they've purchased, they can return it for a refund. The website also offers free shipping on orders over 100 dollars.



To complement the main website, Smolley is also launching a blog located at http://www.PersonalSafetyBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to safety and safety products. Smolley will be writing about laws and restrictions surrounding personal safety devices, offering safety tips, highlighting any product updates, providing how to videos, and discussing any new products that are coming out. The purpose of the blog is to give customers the information they need to find the safety devices that are right for them.



