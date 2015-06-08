"Breaking Bad's" RJ Mitte to Star in "Triumph"

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2015 --Pitch Dark Studios announced today that RJ Mitte ("Breaking Bad", "Switched at Birth" and "Dixieland") will star in the upcoming independent film "Triumph" to begin shooting this July in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



Michael D. Coffey, who has CP himself, wrote the screenplay to this semi-autobiographical story of a smart, determined high school senior with ambitions of making the wrestling team despite suffering from cerebral palsy.



Producer, David Levy, said their goal is to help promote a wider awareness of cerebral palsy through the magic of cinema.



The first public screening of "Triumph" will be held during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah in January 2016.



The filmmakers have set up a GoFundMe page to help secure the remaining funds needed to tell this inspirational story.



The filmmakers have committed 25% of all net profits to numerous CP foundations and charities.



http://www.gofundme.com/triumphfilm



Press Contact: David Levy

david@pitchdarkstudios.com / 646-704-6883