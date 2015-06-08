Natural Genetics Introduces 100% Money Back Guarantee on Perfect 10 Natural Fat Burner

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2015 --Natural Genetics has recently started offering hundred percent money back guarantee to all Amazon buyers of their all natural fat burner supplement Perfect 10. Within a relatively short lifespan in Amazon.com, this product has received encouraging feedback from the users. With well over one hundred Amazon reviews, Perfect 10 has already gained an identity as a natural supplement that boosts energy, promotes fat metabolism, and supports natural weight loss. The introduction of money back guarantee is expected to have a positive impact on the product's popularity in Amazon.



Weight loss is probably the most discussed healthcare related topic all over the world. Obesity being a leading health hazard for men and women of all ages, hundreds of fat burner supplements are available in the market. While formulating Perfect 10, Natural Genetics has utilized a thermogenic technology that not only helps burn body fat easily, but also promotes good health and overall well-being. This formula includes a wide spectrum of natural ingredients including Caffeine, Glucuronolactone, Phenethylamine HCI, Synephrine Caprylate, Nettle Leaf Extract, Yohimbine HCI, Picamilon, and Inositol Niacinate.



Natural Genetics follows stringent quality parameters while manufacturing their products. Perfect 10 weight-loss supplement has been manufactured in an FDA approved facility avoiding all types of chemical components. As a result, the product functions perfectly for both men and women without causing any side reactions. Each bottle of Perfect 10 comprises of sixty fat burning capsules, offering complete stock for two months.



Natural Genetics is an organization that believes in the maximization of customer benefit by offering different money saving deals and discounts for them. Talking about their just launched money back guarantee for Perfect 10, a senior official from Natural Genetics said, "We are confident that this guarantee will be utilized in the rarest of cases. However, this money back guarantee will certainly make our future customers more confident while purchasing Perfect 10 fat loss supplements."



About Natural Genetics

Natural Genetics is a company with a simple mission to help people achieve their health, beauty and personal care goals by providing the safest, most effective natural dietary supplements available on the market. The company has recently started selling their products via Amazon.com.