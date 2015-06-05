KRAIBURG TPE Announces Formation of New Mexico Subsidiary

Duluth, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2015 --KRAIBURG TPE announces the formation of a new entity in Mexico under the legal name KRAIBURG TPE México S. de R.L. de C.V. As an operating subsidiary of KRAIBURG TPE Corporation in the US, the new company will function primarily as a provider of commercial and logistical support infrastructure for goods importation into the region. The formation of the Mexican entity will help to accelerate business growth, provide a higher level of localized service, and improve turnaround times.



The newly-formed Mexico division of KRAIBURG TPE will also benefit both current and future customers located in Central America. Operating under KRAIBURG TPE México S. de R.L. de C.V. provides more efficient importation operations, improved logistics management and streamlines the flow of materials. It also reduces the need for administrative support, documentation, and invoicing of imported goods.



Mr. Alberto Oba was announced as the Director of the Mexico branch earlier this year, which will be located in San Pedro Garza Garcia, NL Mexico.



"The formation of this new KRAIBURG TPE entity represents a major step forward in our efforts to expand further and solidify our business base throughout North and Central America, " said Jeff Frankish, Managing Director of KRAIBURG TPE. "It also ensures that we are well-positioned to take advantage of the tremendous economic and market growth anticipated within Mexico over the coming years."



KRAIBURG TPE is a specialty plastics manufacturer headquartered in Germany. It has three production sites in Germany, the United States, and Malaysia. They manufacture thermoplastic elastomers for injection molders and extruders across four major market segments: Automotive, Medical, Industrial, and Consumer.



The US facility is also experiencing growth. In November 2014, KRABURG TPE broke ground on a 70,000 square foot facility which is slated to open in early-2016.



About KRAIBURG TPE

KRAIBURG TPE (http://www.kraiburg-tpe.com) is one of the world's leading manufacturers of soft, elastic thermoplastic elastomers. In addition to custom solutions, they offer a broad spectrum of standardized compounds under the THERMOLAST® brand, covering a wide range of applications. With its high-performance HIPEX® compound, KRAIBURG TPE has opened up the world of rubber for all thermoplastics processing companies. With new compounds, COPEC® and For-Tec E, KRAIBURG TPE is entering new dimensions of haptics, adhesion, and resistance for consumer electronics products.



KRAIBURG TPE has production sites in Germany, USA, and Malaysia. The sales organization covers France, Italy, Poland, Spain, China, India, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Brazil and Mexico. In further countries, KRAIBURG TPE is represented by distributors.



