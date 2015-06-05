MFB Group, LLC Looks to Start Manufacturing 'The Shady Breeze' with Funding Support via Kickstarter

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2015 --The Shady Breeze outdoor chair has been designed to make sitting outside more comfortable than ever before. Functionally speaking, this is a collapsible fan chair that protects users from harsh rays and heat of the sun. There is a fully adjustable canopy equipped with a high performance, 2-speed USB powered fan. This fan delivers a downward breeze for maximum user comfort.



The Shady Breeze takes just a few seconds to set-up, and can be folded quickly and easily into a compact form for convenient storage and transport. There is a sturdy, color-matched carry bag for each of the chairs. Its USB battery pack can be recharged quickly and conveniently using any power outlet, similar to those used to charge a mobile phone or tablet. At the initial stage, the chairs will be available in three exciting colors and a premium fabric.



The creation of The Shady Breeze can be attributed to Maddy, a 9-year girl that was disturbed to see her dad suffer from severe heat while watching her and her teammates play in a soccer game. Her imagination of a chair with a roof and fan inspired Jarett Minkoff and Barry Freedman to design the initial prototype of The Shady Breeze.



Jarett and Barry are now all set to start manufacturing The Shady Breeze. However, they need to raise $80,000 to cover all expenses for this venture. They have just started a Kickstarter campaign to meet their funding requirement. This project will only be funded if at least $80,000 is pledged by July 4, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1GkNtPK



The official website of 'The Shady Breeze' is http://www.theshadybreeze.com/



About 'The Shady Breeze'

