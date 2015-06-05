Vintage Bliss Market Returns to Westport Plaza

Maryland Heights, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2015 --Westport Plaza brings the region's best vintage artisans and retro retailers to a one-of-a-kind shopping event this summer.



The second annual Vintage Bliss Market takes over the village at Westport Plaza, Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21. Customers can shop for vintage, antique, handmade and repurposed goods from 60+ vendors specially selected for the quality, style and charm of their items.



The market runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on June 20 and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on June 21. The first 150 attendees on Saturday will receive a free tote bag from Westport Plaza. Admission to the Vintage Bliss Market is free.



Vendors will be selling everything from decorative items, home furnishings and fabrics to jewelry, clothing and art – all created with a vintage aesthetic. Beyond shopping, event activities include live music, prize giveaways, workshops, face painting, balloon art and food and drink from local purveyors and Westport Plaza's restaurants. Live music schedule includes Miss Jubilee & the Humdingers Saturday 10am - 1:30pm, Dawn Weber Group Saturday 2pm - 6pm and Those Guys Sunday 10am - 3pm.



Westport Plaza is centrally located at 111 Westport Plaza near the intersection of I-270 and Page Ave. Plenty of free parking is available on the Westport Plaza lots surrounding the Village.



"The Vintage Bliss Market is a unique event for the St. Louis region," said Emily Lewis of Westport Plaza. "Shoppers are excited to find so many one-of-a-kind, vintage, antique and repurposed items in one place. We are very selective about the quality of retailers and artisans invited to participate in the market so items sold on site are going to fit with the market's vintage theme."



For more information about the Vintage Bliss Market, visit http://www.westportstl.com or contact Westport Plaza at 314-576-7100.



For interviews or additional information, contact Mary Hendron or Nancy Milton at Insight PR St. Louis, 314-962-6400 or Insight@InsightRocks.com. Images of the 2014 market are available along with the 2015 logo.