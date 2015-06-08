New Lifestyle Watch Brand 08/15 Watches Announces Launch on Indiegogo Crowd Funding Platform

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2015 --The inaugural series of watches from 8/15, a recently launched lifestyle watch brand, are now available for pre-order on Indiegogo. With its unique idea of interchangeable bezels, these watches promise functionality that integrates seamlessly into every user's life.



Offering Swiss movement and great quality, these customizable watch line have gained a lot of attention on Indiegogo and have been noted as 'trending' by the platform. Recently founded lifestyle watch brand 08/15 proudly announces the launch of their inaugural series of watches through Indiegogo.



These watches have been crafted with the utmost care to offer users the freedom to effortlessly change the look and feel of their watches. With its distinct feature of interchangeable bezels, 08/15 watches deliver versatility within a single watch component.



This versatility is what helps 08/15 stand apart from the other watches on the market. Each of the bezels has its own distinct character, transforming an otherwise ordinary timepiece with an identity that complements a wide variety of personalities and lifestyles.



With a polished formal look and sturdy base, the Pure Line features two bezels, Polished Silver and Brushed Copper. These bezels will allow users to incorporate extravagant detail into the daily activities of the users. Gun Metal and Tactical Black are the first pieces in the Stealth Line, which focus on a more discreet and understated aesthetic.



The team at 08/15 is confident about delivering a product that integrates seamlessly into the users life, operating reliably with little need for extra fanfare. The company has ambitious plans to consistently release new series of bezels, delivering a wider variety of styles to cater to the aspirations of their customers.



Narrating his experience of creating 08/15 Watches, the company's co-founder and Industrial Designer Mathias Hintermann says, "The development of this brand stemmed from a mutual interest that my fellow co-founder Kenneth Tay & I have in watches, and lifestyle products in general. Both being industrial designers, we thought of creating our own brand as a passion project. I think we've found a good niche within what is a saturated market, and that allows us to deliver added value to our customers through our brand 08/15."



After a series of iterations, the team working on this project is all set to start manufacturing as soon as they achieve the primary Indiegogo funding goal of $10,000. With over 50% funded already, they have also created three stretch goals of $40k, $50k and $70k.



On achieving this funding, the company will be releasing new lines of watches for different needs and styles:



Super early bird price of $79: Watch + 2 Bezels

Early bird price of $89: Watch + 2 Bezels

Supporter price of $109: Watch + 2 Bezels

Core Supporter price of $129: Watch + 4 Bezels

Collector price of $249: 2 Watches + 8 Bezels

Valued Collector price of $999: 2 Watches + 8 Bezels + 1 Case



To find out more about this campaign, please visit the campaign - http://igg.me/at/0815watches



The official website of 08/15 Watch is - http://www.0815watches.com



For More Information Contact:

CONTACT@0815WATCHES.COM

08/15 PTE.LTD

24 BROCKHAMPTON DRIVE

SINGAPORE 55913