System Insights' Founder to Speak About MTConnect at North American Manufacturing Research Conference

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2015 --System Insights (SI) announced that company Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Will Sobel will be speaking and conducting MTConnect workshops at the North American Manufacturing Research Conference on June 8th through 10th. The conference is being held at UNC Charlotte.



William Sobel will be presenting to up to 100 students and professors the fundamentals of the MTConnect standard at NAMRC in the first of a series of workshops supported by ManTech. The workshop will cover all aspects of the MTConnect standard as well as providing some example research projects that demonstrate how the standard can be utilized to enable and simplify ground breaking research by providing the fundamental infrastructure needed for data analysis and prognostics. By wider dissemination of the MTConnect standard and increased support of manufacturing innovation, the same educational resources now are available to any institution of higher education. System Insights will continue in its role as thought leader in manufacturing research and data analytics and continue to support innovation in our university and community college systems.



The MTConnect Student Challenge is sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) Defense-wide Manufacturing Science and Technology (DMS&T) and executed by AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, the U.S. Army Benét Labs, the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), and the MTConnect Institute, in partnership with SME and the National Tooling and Machining Association.



William Sobel, Chief Strategy Officer of System Insights and Chief Architect of the MTConnect standard said, "System Insights is honored to be asked by the MTConnect Institute and ManTech to support the MTConnect Student Challenge. We have a strong dedication to the advancement of higher education. We have been working with over ten universities; supporting them with sensor hardware and analytical tools, derived from our VIMANA platform, to further the state of the art in manufacturing research. We believe the workshops and web-based materials produced by this and future workshops will provide a foundation for research in our community colleges and universities. MTConnect provides a simple to use web interface to collect near-real-time data from manufacturing equipment. The common information model reduces the complexity of data analytics by providing a common semantics for all manufacturing devices, thus reducing the hurdles when collecting, analyzing, and correlating disparate data sources. We enjoy helping students by providing the necessary software and hardware tools, so they can focus on the research, not spend all their time connecting wires."



About System Insights

System Insights (SI), (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in machining-based, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - VIMANA - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client's efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA capabilities also enable customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing.