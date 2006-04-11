Quite a Pair: Traditional Advertising and Online Marketing Companies Prove Good Bedfellows

Cary, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2006 -- Madison Ave. Media and sister company SearchGrow.com have officially merged. The company-combo is now in the catbird seat with a suite of services that runs the gamut of public relations to search engine marketing, in a synchronized one-stop-shop for their clients. The companies are led by industry innovators with over 25 years of marketing experience in local branding and online marketing. Their goal is to make sure their customers know that they are the number one phone call to make for any and all advertising and marketing solutions.



Madison Ave. Media and SearchGrow specialize in providing a powerful blend of traditional media, such as print, newspaper, radio and television and what is often referred to as “new media,” including internet or electronic marketing, direct mail, high-end web production, search engine marketing and pay-per-click advertising. While this cacophony of marketing approaches sounds anything but complementary, this dynamic concussion of forms is precisely what the marketing and creative talent between Madison Ave. Media and SearchGrow is banking on. While other “full-service” marketing companies are scrambling to balance and moderate their traditional advertising with the latest marketing crazes, Madison Ave. Media and SearchGrow are letting out the reins, full speed ahead.



Company leaders have been successfully marketing and promoting small and medium-sized businesses that often get buried in the shuffle. The Madison Ave. Media/SearchGrow mantra encourages clients to grow their market presence in both traditional advertising as well as increasing their online or web presence: “Too many small businesses put off fixing poorly designed websites. We think this is an imperative in today’s marketplace. The opportunities to show up in local, online natural search results are endless. Too many of our clients are hooked on T.V. and radio. These formats can still deliver surprising results, but our experience proves that the best way to get visibility and customer traffic is to design a complement of marketing approaches that all work together. No more missed opportunities to get yourself in front of your targeted audience.”



Madison Ave Media and SearchGrow are already branded in their market for their ability to seamlessly move beyond the virtual divide that earth-bounds and stagnates predominantly traditional marketing programs. The companies maintain their headquarters in Cary, North Carolina.



For more information, contact Jennifer Rotman, Editor, Madison Ave. Media or SearchGrow.com, 1135 Kildaire Farm Road, Suite 200, Cary, NC 27511; 919-657-0228; editor@madisonavemedia.com; www.madisonavemedia.com, http://www.searchgrow.com.



