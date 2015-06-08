3esi Welcomes Two New Executives

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2015 --3esi, a world-leading provider of integrated planning and operations solutions for upstream oil and gas today announced two executive appointments that will strengthen the company's global leadership team.



Bruce MacDonald was appointed as 3esi's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. MacDonald is a Chartered Accountant with extensive leadership experience in software and technology companies such as Labrador Technologies, P2 Energy Solutions, and Qbyte Services Limited.



Joseph Tischner was named as Vice President of US Operations. Mr. Tischner brings with him more than 25 years of success leading the sales and marketing of enterprise solutions to the upstream oil and gas industry with companies that include PointCross E&P, Landmark / Halliburton, and iSAFE solutions.



"Bruce and Joe are important additions to 3esi as we continue to execute on our aggressive growth strategy," said Wayne Sim, CEO of 3esi. "The impressive experience and industry expertise that Bruce and Joseph bring will be a welcome addition to our already strong leadership team."



Bruce will be located at 3esi headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, while Joe will oversee US operations from the company Houston office.



For more information about 3esi, or to arrange a short demonstration of their innovative solutions for business planning, economic modelling and portfolio optimization, please visit their website at http://www.3esi.com



About 3esi

3esi is an international company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada created to assist Exploration and Production (E&P) companies to maximize shareholder value by better understanding, managing, and optimizing the E&P Supply Chain. 3esi's leading solutions for Integrated Business Planning and Operations have been helping upstream oil and gas companies make better capital decisions and improve planning processes since their first launch in 2005. Since that time, 3esi customers have been achieving more consistent and predictable results across the entire oil and gas value chain, in more than 75 installations worldwide.