Government Health Expert from India Details New Discoveries Showing Wireless Damages Sperm, Hearing and Human DNA in an Upcoming Lecture at George Washington University

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2015 --The Environmental Health Trust and George Washington University are hosting a public lecture, featuring Senior Indian government radiation expert Dr. Radhey Shyam Sharma and Dr. Devra Davis, Founder of the Environmental Health Trust (EHT), entitled "Update on Cell Phones and Health: New Research from Indian Medical Research Council" on Tuesday, June 9, 2015. The event starts at 11:30 AM at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University at 950 New Hampshire Avenue NW in Washington DC. The event is open to the press and public.



As a prominent member of the Government of India's Inter-Ministerial Committee of Ministry of Communication and IT, Dr. Sharma played a significant role in their recent telecommunication radiation policy changes and recommendations which include: reducing the maximum exposure limit of Radio Frequency Radiation (RFR) to 1/10th of the existing limit, reducing the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) related to cell phone emissions, developing guidelines for citizens' safer cell phone use, developing guidelines for installation of cell phone towers, embossing safety information directly onto phones, and identifying new researchable areas. Dr. Sharma is member of the Indian government's Expert Committee for installation of cell phone towers in Delhi, the Expert Committee to study the health effect of mobile technology, and the Expert Committee for improving signal strength of mobile connections.



Dr. Sharma is a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Medical Science, India, the World Health Organization and the Rockefeller Biotechnology Career. Aside from supervising the work of physicians, engineers and other medical professionals, Dr. Sharma is a government expert in the effects of RFR (Wireless radiation) on Health, Development of Male Contraception, Infertility and Assisted Reproduction. He has published approximately 125 papers in National and International Journals and edited ten books in related areas.



In his lecture at George Washington University, Dr. Sharma will be sharing important new Indian research showing biological effects from wireless radiofrequency radiation on bees, human DNA, the male and female reproductive and nervous systems. Dr. Sharma is currently coordinating the country's largest epidemiological study on cell phones and their possible impact on neurological disorders, reproductive dysfunctions, cardiovascular disorders, hearing, memory, sleep patterns, reaction time and cancer.



EHT Campaign on Fine print warnings

Dr. Sharma's talk is part of an overall global initiative aimed to educate the public about manufacturers' health warnings for wireless devices. ShowTheFinePrint.org is a campaign from the Environmental Health Trust to provide clear, science-based information to the public about health risks involved with wireless radiation. Currently, the Environmental Health Trust is the only organization in the world that is both conducting cutting edge research on cell phone radiation and public health campaigns to raise awareness of the health risks of wireless radiation. Currently, cell phone companies' literature instructs consumers to distance their phones away from their bodies (the minimum required distance varies by manufacturer). The new website ShowTheFinePrint.org provides radiation levels and warnings from all wireless devices such as phones, tablets and other devices.



Dr. Sharma's slides from a recent lecture entitled "Radio Frequency Radiations and Human Health: An Indian Scenario" are viewable at the Environmental Health Trust website at http://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Dr.Sharma.pdf



