Sunnyvale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2015 --Cashklick Inc. announces that it has launched a new service to help businesses of all sizes take advantage of the growing mobile marketplace. The service, called Smart Marketing Templates, enables app builders to build a smartphone app at a lower cost than using traditional methods.



Smart Marketing Templates is designed for those companies who are looking to increase their presence, but don't want to spend a lot of money doing it. By using template technology, any company, regardless of technical skill, can build a smartphone app. More and more companies are using smartphone apps as way to increase their sales and distribute more information about a product.



With an app from Smart Marketing Templates, a company can use their app to distribute special promotions and manufacturer coupons. The customer can also link their company's social media presence to the app. Companies can also sync their Facebook on the app as to remind customers of important information. The app can accept payment so customers can use it to place orders. Finally, images from Picasa and Instagram, as well as videos from YouTube and Vimeo can be uploaded to the app.



Smart Marketing Templates is designed so that it is easy to use. Instead of requiring the customer to download special software in order to update their app, they store all the information needed to update the app in the cloud. This is so that any employee with permission to work on the app can have access to the app anywhere. An employee can update the app from a coffee shop, the office, or in the middle of traveling.



The company makes it easy for any company to build and host an app with them. There are many templates available for almost any company, no matter what industry you're in. If there is not a template design available, Smart Marketing Templates will be more than happy to build an app for you for a fee. Pricing plans start at $9 a month and the company takes Visa, MasterCard, or PayPal.



Among the services that Smart Marketing Templates provides is uploading the app to both Google Play and the Apple App Store. This way their customers can reach both Android and iPhone/iPad users.



"We created this service so that businesses, no matter how big or small, can take advantage of the growing mobile marketplace." said Cashklick CEO Christian Duroux. "We believe there is a market out there for an affordable way to build mobile apps to help businesses increase their sales."



For more information, visit Smartmarketingtemplates.com



About Cashklick Inc.

Cashklick Inc. is a company that helps businesses use marketing templates to market and sell to potential customers. Those marketing templates are in use by businesses in nearly industry and help them generate additional leads through their mobile apps, Facebook pages and other forms of digital and social media advertising.