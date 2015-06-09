Jim Stallman Looks to Bring Kickback Kooler to the Market with Funding Support via Kickstarter

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2015 --Jim Stallman has come up with an exceptional product that will relieve people from lugging around a heavy cooler loaded with ice, food and drinks. Jim's creation Kickback Kooler also offers a comfortable place to sit that can be of great use while tailgating, fishing or camping. Kickback Kooler can be moved around with effortless ease and has ergonomically designed seats with flip-up backrests can support the weight of two fully grown men.



Some other important features of Kickback Kooler are



-A convenient, middle access door providing easy access to the favorite beverages without having to get up from the seat.



-Its retractable handle and flat-free wheels are good for any terrain and make this cooler incredibly easy to move.



-Rotational- molding makes it a stronger, tougher and more durable cooler that keeps everything ice-cold for many days.



-Two separate compartments to keep the wet and dry contents separate. But if you wish to use both compartments for ice and beverages, the Kickback Kooler has two drain plugs!



Kickback Kooler has been crafted entirely in America by an all-American team. Since several years, this product has been in the development stage. After investing a lot of effort, time, and resources, the team led by Jim Stallman has completed their prototype. Numerous tests have been conducted on the cooler's weight, durability, maneuverability, and performance. The company is already in close association with component suppliers, and another company that will handle manufacturing, assembly and shipment. However, they are in need of funding support to make any further progress.



Jim Stallman has just launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise sufficient funds for the completion of this project. Fund raised from Kickstarter will be invested in tooling and to purchase the components of the Kickback Kooler. This project will only be funded if at least $150,000 is pledged by July 18, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1GduIM7



The official website of Kickback Kooler is http://www.kickbackkooler.com/



About Jim Stallman

Jim Stallman has been an entrepreneur and inventor for more than 30 years. He has owned a metal refinishing business and had 7,500 square feet of retail stores in local malls. Now he is bringing the first of many great ideas to market in the form of Kickback Kooler.