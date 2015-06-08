World Oceans Day Celebrated by Hoffman Fabrics

Mission Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2015 --For over 91 years, Hoffman Fabrics, a global family owned business, based in Southern California, has been focused on incorporating sustainability and responsible business practices in the company's design and fabric manufacturing operations.



As early pioneers in big wave surfing and Hawaiian design, Hoffman Fabrics has had a special connection with, and focus on healthy oceans, sustainable planet, and the choice of individuals and businesses to make small changes that greatly reduce pollution in our oceans.



To participate, Hoffman employees volunteered to meet early morning today at Capistrano Beach, Southern California just a few miles from the office, to pick up sea debris and marine trash as a group, washed from the Pacific Ocean onto the Capistrano Beach shoreline. Hoffman Fabrics World Ocean's Day celebration is designed to remind people of the unique beauty of the ocean, and how it is essential to the delicate balance and survival of all life on our planet.



"Hoffman Fabrics is delighted to participate in World Ocean's Day, and as a business committed to sustainable business practices with operations in several countries, we feel that responsible choices are important for us as a company to make strategically and to incorporate into our daily operations and decision-making," said Tony Hoffman, President of Hoffman Fabrics.



"We are excited to participate in World Ocean's Day alongside thousands of individuals and businesses worldwide, and to make a financial donation to this important annual event," said Peter Ashworth, Chief Operating Officer. "Hoffman has a considerable history and legacy in caring for the Oceans, and our dedication to caring for the planet carries over into many of our core business functions, from design and manufacturing, to reclaiming and recycling waste water in our Bali plant, to sustainable business practices and strategies across the company."



About Hoffman California-International Fabrics

Hoffman California-International Fabrics (http://www.hoffmanfabrics.com) and its subsidiary ME+YOU (meyou.life) is a 91 year old innovator and industry leader in the design and manufacture of premium hand-dyed, screen-printed, and digital printed fabrics for independent retailers, retail fabric stores, craft shops, quilt shops, brands and apparel makers, wholesale distributors, and manufacturers. Three generations of the Hoffman Family are actively involved in day-to-day operations. Hoffman professional textile artists each year create over 800 unique designs for our screen and digital print collections, and our authentic Bali batiks, many of which are focused on one of the USA's most popular hobbies – Quilt making. In addition, Hoffman Fabrics creates, licenses designs and manufactures for many major clothing and fashion retail brands. Hoffman Fabrics is partnered with wholesale distributors based in Australia; New Zealand; Canada; the United Kingdom; Germany; the Netherlands; Scandinavia; and Japan, and has been instrumental in many fabric and apparel innovations and designs, including the iconic Hawaiian shirt.



