Successful Software Selection Project by Following the Right Process

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2006 -- The steps when entering into a software selection process involves a lot more than just finding a reputable software developer or reseller.



The following outline is an excerpt from the Technology Group International (TGI) Software Selection Process Steps and Timeline white paper. This document represents a general process flow which may be tailored to fit any organization’s specific needs.



According to Rebecca Gill, vice-president of TGI, “Software selection consists of five individual elements or phases within a much larger, overall process. The entire process itself can span months or even up to a year, depending on the number of internal resources available for the project. Starting the software selection process with the right project plan is key to choosing and implementing the best software for your organization’s individual needs.”



Software Selection Research and Planning

• Obtain Initial Executive Support

• Form a Steering Committee

• Review Key Business Initiatives and Long Term Goals (Top Down Approach)

o Interview Corporate Executives and Senior Management

o Interview Information Technology (IT) and Operations Managers

• Identify Internal and External Stakeholders

• Clarify Objectives and Constraints

• Perform a High Level Needs or Requirements Analysis (Bottom Up Approach)

o Evaluate Existing System Performance

o Interview Functional Departments Managers and Key Users

• Develop a Strategic Systems Plan

• Develop a Detailed Project Plan

o Define Project Structure

o Define Project Scope

o Identify Project Phases and Tasks

• Prepare a Business Case

o Prepare a Project Budget

o Calculate Potential ROI

• Obtain Executive Level Support

o Obtain Approval of Project Plan & Resources

o Obtain Budget Approval

o Assign an Executive Champion



The white paper also details Software Requirements Identification and Request for Proposal Preparation, Software Supplier Evaluation, Software Supplier Selection and Software Implementation.



Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International (www.tgiltd.com) is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by wholesale distribution organizations of all sizes. A best-of-breed ERP software solution provides the basic footprint for managing the four trends outlined and Enterprise 21 offers functionality well beyond that of the standard distribution package. Enterprise 21 provides full ERP functionality with a fully integrated e-commerce module. It is one of the few ERP systems to meet the needs of today’s wholesale distribution without the need for expensive and time consuming modifications.



