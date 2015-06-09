Retail Solutions Advisors Announces Completion of Leasing at Crosswinds Plaza

Lakeland, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2015 --Retail Solutions Advisors, LLC (RSA)is proud to announce that it has completed the leasing of the Crosswinds Shopping Plaza located in St. Petersburg, Florida. Crosswinds contains approximately 139,000 square feet and is located south of the intersection at 66th Street North and 22nd Avenue North. RSA has recently added a Beall's Outlet store containing 29,600 square feet along with regional hair cuttery, "The Barber Shop". These two fine retailers join other major operators including Marshall's, Bed Bath and Beyond and Sally Beauty Supply. Crosswinds shopping center is within close proximity of the Tyrone Square Mall with the area maintain median incomes of $56000 per household and a population of approximately 237,000 people.



About Retail Solutions Advisors

Retail Solutions Advisors (RSA) specializes in commercial real estate leasing in Florida. For prospective tenants, RSA offers a personalized approach based on client needs. Close communication between property owners and tenants facilitates and ensures a professional relationship. RSA tenant representation includes market research, transaction coordination, lease-criteria preference, demographics and effective negotiations. With research, collaboration, consistent support and professional consultation, tenants are led to a successful endeavor.



For further information regarding this press release and Crosswinds plaza, please contact Charlie Boscarino at Retail Solutions Advisors.