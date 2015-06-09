Lisa Camillo Starts Kickstarter Campaign for the Upcoming Documentary 'Balentes'

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2015 --Lisa Camillo's upcoming documentary 'Balentes' is a stimulating combination of exposé, mystery, and showdown. Born of a Sardinian mother and Australian father, Lisa has spent fourteen years working in Aboriginal communities in Australia as an anthropologist and a filmmaker. This intimate film uses a host narrative format to engage the audience with issues of corporate greed, exploitation, environmental contamination, and social restructuring in response to these different types of economic pressure. The visual perspective of the film offers a striking contrast between the innate beauty of Sardinia and the ugliness of corporate greed.



The story of 'Balentes' revolves around a passionate Sardinian anthropologist's return to her the island paradise of her childhood, only to discover a sinister conspiracy of exploitation, toxic waste and human suffering. Director Lisa Camillo believes that Sardinia has been divided in two: one part boasting high-end luxury resorts accessible only to the world's elite; while large segments of the local population suffers from endless poverty and ill health. Environment pollution has turned a major part of the city into a wasteland.



Lisa believes the name dramatically conveys the documentary's purpose 'Balentes' is a Sardinian word meaning 'man of worth'- a person striving for social justice and defends the weak from social oppression.



Two-thirds of the film 'Balentes' has already been shot. Lisa has launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the remaining filming, post-production and participation in film festivals. This project will only be funded if at least $30,000 is pledged by July 11, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit: http://kck.st/1f0s1Dm



The official website of 'Balentes' is http://www.balentesfilm.com/



About Lisa Camillo

Lisa Camillo is a passionate award-winning, human-rights driven director and anthropologist with a Master in International Development. Born of a Sardinian mother and Australian father, she grew up between Sardinia and Rome until she moved permanently in Australia at the age of twenty.