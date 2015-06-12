Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. Urges Business Owners to Declare War on the Dirt and Debris Left Behind After the Harsh Winter

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2015 --With the extreme winter weather that plagued the area this winter, it is necessary to go the extra mile this spring and summer to get rid of the side effects the weather has caused. Nuisances such as cracks, buildup of debris, mold, dirt, and even salt, can wreak havoc on brick, vinyl siding, roof materials, gutters, sidewalks and walkways, porches and more.



The immediate concern for commercial property owners is the outward appearance of the building. A first impression can lead to the only impression, if a customer sees the exterior of the business and associates it with the overall business itself. A spotlessly clean outside area will draw clients into your company.



However, the long-term effects on the exterior of commercial buildings and other surfaces can spell disaster and create additional problems within the foundation of the business. Cold winter weather, storms, and other anomalies begin to surface once spring and summer arrive. In order to protect the commercial business owner's interest in the property, it's time to call in the services of a professional cleaning and pressure washing crew.



Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. has been proudly serving the Metro Washington D.C., Northern Virginia, and Maryland area since 1977. Their boundaries to the north extend to Towson, MD and to the south, as far as Fredericksburg, VA. Their knowledgeable staff uses state of the art pressure washers and various chemicals so they can ensure outstanding results.



Whether it's mold, salt, discolored, or has another surface problem, if it is not addressed and cleaned it can cost more later and the potential for damage to the property's exterior surfaces. ASC want their customers to be able to take pride in the appearance of the property. First impressions mean a lot and affect how others view the business itself.



If you own a business and the exterior of the building is dirty and drab, potential customers may choose the competition. Graffiti can also be a problem that numerous businesses have to deal with. The high pressure washer and chemical can rid any surface of the graffiti vandalism.



ASC pressure washing services uses environmentally safe products and water reclamation, so that no water is wasted. They are the only company in the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area to do so. They also clean other surfaces, such as parking lots and garages, sidewalks, awnings, gum removal, loading areas, and dumpster areas. Alternatively, if the pressure washing needs a bit of muscle, the professional team from ASC will clean by way of machine-scrubbing, hand scrubbing, degreasing, and pipe, wall, and column cleaning.



Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. staff will base projects on the individual needs of their clients. This ensures that the customer gets the services they want, from knowledgeable and friendly professional cleaners. The crews are trained to pay strict attention to every detail to ensure that the customer is satisfied. They can pressure wash the entire exterior of the building at an affordable price.



Let Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. give you a free, no obligation quote on your pressure washing or clean up job. You can request a quote by calling 703-684-1095 or by visiting them at their website, atlanticsweepinginc.com Declare war on the effects of the long winter. By cleaning up the debris and dirt with the help of Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc., winning the war is a sure bet.



