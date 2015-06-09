Murray BMW of Denver to Begin Construction on New Vehicle Sales Center

Glendale, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2015 --Murray BMW, a respected local auto dealer offering a broad range of new and certified pre-owned vehicles, will soon break ground on a new vehicle sales center, replacing its existing space in southeast Denver.



As the auto dealer moves forward with the project, it will temporarily move its new vehicle sales to its pre-owned sale location, at 4320 E. Kentucky Ave. in Denver. In the meantime, customers will be able to check out special deals as part of Murray BMW's Construction Sale. The company expects the project to be finished within the next 18 months.



"This is an exciting time for our entire team, and we are absolutely thrilled as we move forward with the construction of our innovative new vehicle sales center," said Bryan Haarhues, general manager of Murray BMW of Denver. "Our new space will allow us to showcase a wider range of brand-new BMWs, as we continue to deliver the exceptional customer service that has made us a favorite of customers throughout Denver and the surrounding communities. We are all looking forward to the grand opening."



Murray BMW of Denver offers a diverse selection of new and used luxury models, including the 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series, 7 Series, M Series, i3, X1, X3, X4, X5, X6 and Z4. The auto dealer features an interactive website and customers are able to browse its inventory using their computers, smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices.



About Murray BMW

Started in 1975, Murray BMW has always focused on exceeding its customers' expectations at all times, providing car-buyers with the information they need to make sound decisions on their next new vehicles. Its team also includes experienced lease and loan specialists, who work closely with customers to meet all of their financial needs and answer their questions.



"Over the years, we have taken a great deal of pride in offering our fellow community members the very best in sales and service possible," said Haarhues. "If you've been on the hunt for a new or pre-owned luxury vehicle, our Construction Sale marks a great time to check out some special offers that won't be around for long."



Once complete, the new Murray BMW sales center will be located at 1080 South Colorado Blvd. in Denver.



To learn more about the auto dealer and to browse its selection of new and used vehicles, visit http://www.murraybmwofdenver.com