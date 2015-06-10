Digital Publishing Platform PUB HTML5 Expects to Hit 2 Million Downloads

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2015 --Since its inception in 2009, PUB HTML5 has experienced impressive rates of growth. Now recognized as a popular digital platform amongst online publishers, the company is pleased to report another impending milestone. Having already reached over 1.9 million downloads of its software, PUB HTML5 foresees surpassing the two million user mark this very month.



This achievement follows weeks of tireless efforts to improve on behalf of the PUB HTML5 team. These improvements extend to both the software and service provided by the company. In the last month alone, developers have increased the offer of their digital publishing platform to include a variety of new features, including:



-The ability to use dynamic backgrounds

-Integrated payment opportunities for business users

-Enhanced software upgrade options



...and more. Thanks to these upgrades and the hard work of the PUB HTML5 development team, the digital publishing program has been downloaded more than 1.9 million times. Yet this is by no means the end of the company's expansion. Jason Chen, Chief Technical Officer of PUB HTML5, commented, "The platform has come a long way since its creation, and we're very proud of the strides we've taken, but we have no plans of slowing down - this is only the beginning for PUB HTML5". Indeed, the number of software downloads has increased dramatically in recent weeks, and shows no sign of stopping. The company has every expectation of reaching two million downloads in June, and is looking forward to obtaining even greater breakthroughs in the months to come. PUB HTML5 will continue to set and surpass new goals as it moves forward into the future.



About PubHTML5

PUB HTML5 is an innovative digital publisher, steadily rising in popularity since its founding in 2009. Located in Central Hong Kong in the international finance and trade district, PUB HTML5 provides easy publishing solutions for converting PDF files to HTML5 documents.



For more information visit us online at http://pubhtml5.com/ today.