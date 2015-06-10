"Dragon" You Along on a Comical Tale

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2015 --What does it take to make your dreams come true? Passion? Practice? A willingness to defy your natural duty? For one loveable dragon, all this and more! Come meet author Terry John Barto's newest loveable character in Nickerbacher, The Funniest Dragon, a 34 page color illustrated book breathing fun for children ages 5-8. With beautiful illustrations by Kim Sponaugle, Nickerbacher, The Funniest Dragon encourages young ones to dream big while laughing at Nickerbacher's silly jokes!



Nickerbacher is a sweet-tempered, bushy-browed beast who spends his days guarding Princess Gwendolyn and dreams of being a stand-up comic -- not exactly a profession for a dragon! He's true to his duty as a dragon – as dictated by his Papa – but wants only to make the world laugh. Gwendolyn is supportive and encouraging, telling him he needs to do what makes him happy. It isn't until the dashing Prince Happenstance comes along, ready for a fight, that they realize that instead of battling each other, they should do what's in their hearts and pursue their true desires (the Prince really wants to be a baseball pitcher). With a winning set at The Comedy Castle and his family's newfound support and pride, it's all laughter, happiness and dreams come true for the good-natured dragon!



Nickerbacher the Funniest Dragon is the winner of the Mom's Choice Gold Award, 3 Purple Dragonfly Book Awards, a Beverly Hills Book Awards Finalist, the National Parenting Publications Award, the Family Review Center Gold Award, a National Indie Excellence Awards (NIEA) Finalist, and is Story Monster Approved



Nickerbacher, The Funniest Dragon is 34 pages and is available for a suggested retail price of $15.15. To order or for more information please visit www.nickerbacher.com. Nickerbacher, The Funniest Dragon is also for sale at www.amazon.com or www.barnsandnoble.com and available for download as an eBook.



About Terry John Barto

Terry John Barto has crafted dances and musical staging for more than 200 productions throughout the United States and abroad. World premiere productions include Babes In Toyland, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty. Terry staged long-running shows for Princess Cruises and a variety of his choreography has been seen on CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful. As the Creative Director for Wings of Dreams Productions, he turned diverse ideas into screenplays for animation and toys. He has also written another children's book Gollywood, Here I Come! (Mom's Choice Award, Story Monster Approved) For more information about Terry John Barto, please visit www.TjbKids.com.



About the Illustrator

Kim Sponaugle, a graduate or the Art Institute of Philadelphia, started Pictures Kitchen Studios in 2007 and since has illustrated over 50 books for kids. Pictures Kitchen Studios has been honored to receive numerous awards including Mom's Choice, Pinnacle Book Award, CIPA EVVY and Reader's Favorite Awards. Visit www.picturekitchenstudio.com.