Small Gadget, Big Magic Hand: New Upgrade of EaseUS Partition Master

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2015 --In chasing the goal of producing more efficient software for great users, EaseUS software (http://www.partition-tool.com) once again makes a big decision in improving its software working efficiency with better performance and smaller installing package. Can it be realized? Sure! EaseUS sophisticated engineers made partition manager software - EaseUS Partition Master downsized to 28.2MB with optimized new features.



This seems not really a big deal but actually it's a big change. This helps minimize software size which will save more available space for computer uses. This is also a great way for help speed up computer's working efficiency. The most sparkling spot in EaseUS Partition Master is that though it's been downsized, its working efficiency and partition management capacity even get optimized. New partition management features have been added into NEW EaseUS Partition Master.



The Sales Manager of EaseUS software, Sunny Sun, claimed that,"Every time when we update our products, it's not decided by us. It's users' call." Then what all users' call? Sunny Sun replied that," We would collect our users' feedback about our products, then analyze and decide what's to be our next step. We'll discuss together with our R&D department members. Then give our software new amazing features. And we assure that this time, EaseUS Partition Master will not let you down."



What's new in EaseUS Partition Master?

1. Convert MBR disk to GPT disk and vice versa without data loss: users can make full use of their hard disk space;

2. Support 16TB hard disk: meet users' increase demand of high-capacity drives;

3. Be compatible with Windows 10: excellent solution to help users manage Windows 10 partitions with ease;

4. New UI: easier & simpler for users to apply and manage partitions with improved using experience.



Don't worry about the language barrier. EaseUS software recently added multiple language support to this partition manager software: English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Português, Polski and. That is to say if you know nothing about English, you can still effortlessly apply EaseUS Partition Master to solve partitioning problems now. This small gadget allows you to allocate your partition with a magic hand and make more partition operations without any obstacles. And EaseUS software assures all users that this software is 100% clean and risk-free for data security. And a 30-day refund policy guarantee users no economic loss will be caused if they are not satisfied while using this software. This means that it's worthy to get such an amazing tool for protecting data security while managing partitions. More info about this tool is right at:

http://www.partition-tool.com/professional.htm.



