Chennai, Tamil Nadu -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2015 --Dishah Strategic Solutions offering Advertising, Marketing & Sales consulting services in India, has been rated among the "25 most promising consulting firms in India" by a top rated online Magazine Consultant Review. Nominated under the Management and Business Consulting category along with 24 other prominent consulting firms, Dishah is the only consulting firm to be listed within the first year of its launch which speaks of its quickly growing national presence among Small and Medium Businesses.



The Founder and CEO of the company Mr. Amit Sharma expressed a thank you note for the recognition. He mentioned "We are excited and thank Consultant Review. This is a great milestone for us. Dishah is an effort to bring global standard marketing, sales and business process management consulting services within the reach of small and medium business to increase their national and global presence. Our reasonably priced, uniquely packaged services are within the reach of business of every size and give them access to highly knowledgeable and efficient consulting resources, tools and infrastructure for an all rounded business success. We are happy to receive this recognition and promise to continue to deliver quality services to our customers."



Read his complete interview here http://www.consultantsreview.com/magazine/dishah-strategic-solutions-empowering-smbs-with-strategic-consulting-solutions-for-business-growth-VHNE437761948.html



Dishah has been gaining presence from the day of its launch in 2014 by getting customers/community attention and has been rated along with some of the heavy weights of the industry which speaks of the impact it is making in the consulting industry.



To learn more about Dishah Strategic Solutions, please visit the website http://www.dishahconsultants.com



About Dishah

Founded in 2014, Dishah is a Business Management Consulting firm offering consulting services in the domain of Advertising, Marketing, Sales and Business Process Management. Headquartered in Chennai (India), Dishah's mission is to bring international standard consulting services within the reach of businesses of all sizes and kind.



For more details on Dishah Strategic Solutions, please visit the website http://www.dishahconsultants.com | Email: enquiry@dishahconsultants.com | Ph: 044-6533 6555