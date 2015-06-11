Durham, County Durham -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2015 --ORSTO Ltd. has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter in order to introduce their first production Smartwatch to the public. This campaign has a funding goal of £30,000, which needs to be raised to bring the ORSTO Q2 to market. ORSTO Q2 is a very stylish round smartwatch that is loaded with state-of-the-art features and functions. Round smartwatches typically have to give up functionality in order to create the round design. However, ORSTO believes there is no reason why consumers can't have both design and function. "ORSTO Q2 Smartwatch is for those who desire design, functional excellence and the freedom to pair with Android & iOS Smartphones." ORSTO has put a lot of emphasis on superior functionality and unequalled user experience.



The ORSTO Q2 carries all of the features and functions of the larger, bulkier smartwatches in a smaller more attractive design, which makes it a perfect fit for both men and women. It is completely personalizable to suit a person's individual tastes. The machined stainless steel casing comes in: black, silver, and gold; while the genuine leather strap it ships with is completely interchangeable for alternative materials or metal. This smartwatch features a durable, scratch resistant sapphire glass face with an ultra-clear hi-res IPS and multi-touch interactive display, as well as a dust tight/water resistant design. The ORSTO team put a lot of thought into the look and essential functionality of their watch. They opted to place the "power/home" button at a more comfortable 2 o'clock position rather than the standard 3 o'clock position, and made the microphone and speaker holes a part of the overall design of the watch. The watch menu can be swiped or motion controlled, which means a user merely needs to move their wrist to answer a call, turn a page, hang up a call, etc. The team hopes to add to the long list of watch features, and achieve a campaign stretch goal that will enable them to also add a selfie camera to the ORSTO Q2.



The ORSTO team has been hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for their ORSTO Q2 and they are now ready to begin the production phase which is why they have launched their Kickstarter campaign. All funds raised with this campaign will be used to complete production set up and adding more functionality to the watch befrore it ships. They proudly state, "Unlike many other technology products, ORSTO products are not rushed off a mass production line in China and drop-shipped directly to customers." This means all watches will have to adhere to the very high quality control standards set in place by both the company and the U.K. government. Supporters of this campaign have the opportunity to pre-order various quantities of the ORSTO Q2, from a single watch to a "tenner" pack, at a substantial savings off of regular retail price. The company has a projected delivery date of August 2015 (watch without camera) to October 2015 (with selfie camera). Full details can be found on their Kickstarter campaign page.



About ORSTO Ltd.

ORSTO Ltd. is a British Design Engineering Company that specializes in the design & development of wearable technology. It was founded by Paul Gill who has 36 years of industry experience as a design engineer. Gill is the inventor of the engineering design guide and benchmark O.R.S.T.O (Option Reactive System Technology Output), a regular speaker at international technology conferences and events, and an industry expert advisor.



