1000TravelTips.com Launches Redesigned Website

New Haven, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2015 --The leadership team at 1000TravelTips.com announced the launch of its redesigned version of the popular travel information website. Key attributes of the new site include a cleaner and more user-friendly format for readers searching for up-to-date travel advice.



1000TravelTips.com is a centralized online hub where travel experts contribute travel insights and tips for readers. The redesigned website allows for a more engaging user experience and features interviews with celebrity travel professionals such as Samantha Brown, Rick Steves, Peter Greenberg, Patricia Schultz, and John Golicz who is also the site's executive editor.



"With unprecedented access to top travel experts in the world, celebrity travel authorities and leading travel industry executives, we have created a website where travelers can find the best advice and help them travel like industry insiders," said Golicz.



With the website's refreshed and simplified design, readers can easily navigate through the extensive content offered. Improved search functionality allows readers to easily find specific travel articles that are featured on the website. Each article includes expert tips regarding various travel destinations, travel technology and gear, airlines, and many more travel topics. The overall goal of 1000TravelTips.com is to help readers travel smarter and travel better.



About 1000TravelTips.com

The informational website is the first to bring travel experts together in one place where they can share travel tips and advice. The site is the latest project of John Golicz who has spent over 15 years working in the travel industry. He is currently the CEO at Unicomm LLC where he and his company produce The Travel & Adventure Show, the largest series of travel expos in the U.S.