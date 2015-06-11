SmartSilk Enforces a Strict "No Kill" Process in Silk Harvesting

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2015 --SmartSilk™ (http://www.smartsilk.com) now enforces a very stringent "no kill" harvesting process for all of their premium, natural silk. Millions of silk moths are lost each year due to irresponsible harvesting methods that ultimately kill the moth and drive up the cost of pure, natural silk.



SmartSilk™ is committed to delivering a truly fantastic, truly responsible, all-natural silk product through more-responsible harvesting methods. SmartSilk™ only harvests the cocoons once the silk moth has dropped them. After that, the cocoon is boiled in water and cleaned to harvest the silk inside, using an intricate and trademark process that's completed by hand. Following the harvesting, the silk is left to dry.



Once the silk floss has dried out, it is then carefully spun into bales. The result is 100% pure, long strand silk. This grade A, all-natural silk is harvested using responsible methods that do not include chemicals, additives or agents.



To create the signature SmartSilk™ product line, numerous layers of this fine, natural silk are carefully and intricately woven together to create an environment that is inhospitable to allergy-causing dust mites and allergens; both which afflict those who suffer from airborne allergens and asthma.



The SmartSilk™ pillows and bedding are encased in special pre-shrunk and ultra-soft cotton that is all-natural and fully breathable to assure the finest quality, comfort and feel, and to ensure a sound night's rest.



"SmartSilk™ is proud to confirm that we enforce a NO KILL process in extracting the silk used in all of our SmartSilk™ bedding products. We harvest the cocoons only once they have dropped from the silk moth," explained Yair Altman, founder of SmartSilk™.



Learn more about SmartSilk™ by visiting: http://smartsilk.com.



The SmartSilk™ All Natural Bedding Collection provides all-season comfort and the luxury of sleeping in breathable silk fill along with a soft cotton finish, offering a more comfortable night's sleep. The SmartSilk™ Luxury Bedding Collection is created and produced in-house and was developed and designed in Canada.



