Inductis wins Data Mining Competition at the 10th PAKDD 2006

The business problem was to identify customers who are likely to switch to 3G network using existing customer usage and demographic data for an Asian telco operator which has successfully launched a third generation (3G) mobile telecommunications network.



The 10th Pacific-Asia Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (PAKDD 2006) is a leading international conference in the areas of data mining and knowledge discovery. A part of the conference was a data mining competition, co-organized by the Singapore Institute of Statistics (SIS) and the Pattern Recognition & Machine Intelligence Association (PREMIA) of Singapore and sponsored by SAS Singapore.



“This victory reflects the strength and robustness of our methodology. We worked on a challenging problem in a new industry in a new geography and developed a winning solution. The award corroborates the fact that we have some of the best Intellectual property around modeling to apply to a wide variety of business problems”, says Mr. Lalit Wangikar, Vice President – India Operations.



“The problem was very interesting. We had to treat it as a look-alike of customer level conversion model as the data was static. Moreover, the fact that the score cut-offs and validation measures were based solely on our judgment, made it even more challenging. It was a great mix of data mining, analytics, statistical modeling for all of us as a team”, says Sutirtha Ghosh, Modeler, Inductis and a participant in the competition.



The Inductis team headed by Dr. Martin Ahrens, Vice President - Methodology & Quality Assurance and Mr. Lalit Wangikar, Vice President – India Operations bagged the first runners up position amongst stiff competition from International universities and other data analytics corporates. The National Laboratory for Novel Software Technology, Nanjing University won the Grand Champion title in the open category.



