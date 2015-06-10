Online Home Repair Courses Unveiled by Scott Tucker

Madison, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2015 --In their upcoming article, Home and Recreation will put the spotlight on Scott Tucker's new home repair course. The exclusively online course will run for several weeks with 24/7 support from Scott Tucker and his course teaching associates. Supplemental materials will be available for download as well as videos and live conferencing.



"We have been waiting for this release since Tucker first approached us last year," says Geoff Lewis of Home and Recreation. "Tucker is a master of his craft and it will be a real treat for the public when they figure out what they are really getting. All the information in this course is not only incredibly practical and sound, but is also coming from a leader in the field with years of experience."



The course will cover all aspects of home repair including both interior and exterior maintenance. Topics covered will include porch repair, siding, minor roofing, basements, bedrooms, sheet rock installation, and more. Students who complete the course will be gifted with a certificate of completion as well as a lifetime access to all supplementary materials.



"I have been putting this course together off and on for the past three years," says Tucker. "My goal is to eventually have a continuously growing database where users can upload their own projects and exchange tips and tricks themselves. This way it will become something self sustaining, with or without me being involved."



Registration is currently open for Tuckers home repair course on the Home and Recreation site.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker has been a carpenter for the past 23 years, owning his own furniture store for 12 of those years. He has made countless works ranging from the very small to room sized fixtures. He has also dabbled in the art world, showing in several galleries over the years. Tucker currently lives in Madison, WI.



About Home and Recreation

Home and Recreation is a site started by Shirley Simmons and her husband when they realized all the other similar sites didn't do it for them. This is a site aimed at people that love new products that bring a little bit more to the table than the rest. By keeping a very organized site, it's easy to find exactly what you're looking for, whether it be the latest in appliances, children's toys, games, or just a clever new gift for a friend. With a freshly added comments section now teeming with thoughts and ideas from an ever growing readership, this is the last stop in your search for Home and Recreation.